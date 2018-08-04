Samsung Mistakenly Leaks The Galaxy Note 9 Video Ahead Of Launch

Talk about blunders. Apparently Samsung New Zealand mistakenly went live with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 promotional video a week ahead of the official launch date.

Yes they did move on to pulling it down but that was after the internet had made several copies of it and uploaded it on YouTube. You can watch the video here.

The promo video gives us a look at the whole exterior of the phone. Looks like the horizontal layout of the camera and sensors remains, however the fingerprint scanner has been relocated to just below the camera module.

The S Pen seems like it got a few enhancements as well. The details of what exactly is new in the S Pen are still a mystery though.

The video is also promising that the Galaxy Note 9 will boast a lavish 2 day battery life as well as a 512GB version which can take a 512GB SD Card too for a mammoth 1TB of storage! Yes the Huawei Mate RS was the first to bring 512GB of internal storage but it is note expandable. One up for Sammy there.

The Headphone jack is still there if anyone was wondering. Same goes for the enhanced resistance to liquids. The official launch is just days away, on the 9th of August 2018.