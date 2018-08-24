Shoko Festival To Include Hub Awards; $4000 Up For Grabs For Tech & Media Solutions

The Shoko Festival of 2018 will be hosted from the 28th to the 30th of September and this year there will be an announcement of what Shoko is terming Hub Awards. The award winners in 4 of the categories will be competing for “$4000 worth of prizes and cutting edge opportunities.” The award will be given to ideas that use new media and civic tech to solve problems in their communities or at national scale.

advertisement

In case you are wondering, civic tech is any use of technology to empower citizens or make government more accessible and effective.

Categories?

In order to qualify for the Hub Awards, your solution must fall under any of the following categories:

advertisement

WOMEN RISING AWARD – An award given to a startup/organisation advocating for women’s rights & voice using new media & technology.

SPEAK TRUTH TO POWER AWARD – An award for a new media solution & platform encouraging accountability & dialogue (with local authorities, city council, local government & government)

YOUR VOICE AWARD – An award for the best upcoming individual blog, video blog or citizen journalism platform.

FIX UP, LOOK SHARP AWARD – An award for the best new media/ tech solution to address poor service delivery in communities.

Requirements

In order to actually be eligible for the awards there are some conditions you have to meet:

Participants can either be individuals or teams

Participants are allowed to submit one idea only

Participants must be residents of Zimbabwe

Participants must between the ages of 16 & 35 years old

Participants must be willing to participant in The Hub Awards Pitch competition at Shoko 2018

Must complete the application

The judges decision is final

Registration

Now that what is needed from you is clear, Shoko Fest needs you to register and you can do so here.