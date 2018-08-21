Shumba Money, A Local Fintech Company Is Looking For A Web Designer And Developers

Web Designer, Developer and Android Developer its time to get your curriculum vitaes in order to apply for jobs at Shumba Money. Shumba Money is a local fintech company that is promoting financial inclusion through technology solutions particularly Small-to-Medium Enterprises sector.

Web Designer and Developer jobs

Shumba Money says its is “looking for an innovative and driven Web Designer and Developer. The developer will support the Shumba Money team, regarding the following aspects”:

Responsibilities

• Regular exposure to business stakeholders and executive management, as well as the authority and

scope to apply your expertise to many interesting technical problems.

• Candidate must have a strong understanding of UI, cross-browser compatibility, general web functions

and standards.

• The position requires constant communication with colleagues.

• Experience in planning and delivering software platforms used across multiple products and

organizational units.

• Deep expertise and hands on experience with Web Applications and programming languages such as

HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery and API’s.

• Deep functional knowledge or hands on design experience with Web Services (REST, SOAP) is needed

to be successful in this position.

• Strong grasp of security principles and how they apply to E-Commerce applications.

Requirements

• Proven working experience in web programming

• Top-notch programming skills and in-depth knowledge of modern HTML/CSS

• Familiarity with at least one of the following programming languages: PHP, ASP.NET, JavaScript

or Ruby on Rails

• A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best

development practices

• Adequate knowledge of relational database systems, Object Oriented Programming and web

application development

• Hands-on experience with network diagnostics, network analytics tools

• Basic knowledge of Search Engine Optimization process

• Aggressive problem diagnosis and creative problem solving skills

• Strong organizational skills to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines and budgets

with business acumen

• Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn rapidly and master diverse web

technologies and techniques.

Android Developer

Shumba Money says it is “looking for an innovative and driven Android Developer. The developer will support the Shumba Money team, regarding the following aspects”:

Responsibilities

• Design and build advanced applications for the Android platform

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

• Work with outside data sources and APIs

• Unit-test code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability

• Work on bug fixing and improving application performance

• Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies.

Requirements

• BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject

• Proven software development experience and Android skills development

• Proven working experience in Android app development and

• Have published at least one original Android app

• Experience with Android SDK

• Experience working with remote data via REST and JSON

• Experience with third-party libraries and APIs

• Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging

technologies

• Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle.

Where to send yor CV’s

Qualified candidates are invited to submit their CV, Cover Letter and Proof of qualifications to: hr@shumbamoney.com.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted