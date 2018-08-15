TechCrunch Hosting Startup Battlefield Africa And Your Startup Could Win $25 000

Applications are now open for TechCrunch’s second annual Startup Battlefield Africa which will be hosted on the 11th of December in Lagos, Nigeria.

Startup Battlefield is open to countries in sub-saharan Africa and it could be a great way to win your startup US$25 000 and a trip “for two to compete in Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch’s flagship event, Disrupt in 2019.”

What startups are eligible?

Qualifying startups should:

Be early-stage companies in “launch” stage

Be a resident from our eligible countries

Have a fully working product/beta or MVP

Have received limited press or publicity to date

Have no known intellectual property conflicts

In terms of industry, there is no specific industry targeted and TechCrunch themselves say:

Startup Battlefield Lagos is a vertical agnostic startup launch competition. Startups from any industry may participate – including but not limited to biotech, robotics, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and consumer products.

Does it cost money to participate?

Participation will be free of charge and the $25 000 you receive won’t be used to acquire equity in your startup. On their blog, TechCrunch noted:

No, TechCrunch does not charge or take equity from Startup Battlefield participants. Each Startup Battlefield company will be provided up to four passes to Disrupt SF for founders of your company. If San Francisco is not your home city, your company is responsible for getting to/from the conference as well as any required rehearsals.

The deadline for applications is September 10 6 am CAT which means you may want to sort that out pretty quickly if you are interested.