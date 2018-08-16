There Is A Possibility That The Presidential Election Court Case May Be Broadcasted, Says MDC Alliance’s Secretary General

MDC Alliance’s Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora has said that there is a possibility of livestreaming the Presidential Elections courtcase. In a ‘Tweet’, Mr Mwonzora said;

If it comes to pass, this will mark the first time that a court case is livestreamed in Zimbabwe. Many urban Zimbabweans are starting to use social media platforms to keep up with current affairs so I’m sure many people will be tuned in to watch the court case.

Is it legal in Zimbabwe to do court photography/broadcasting?

Court photography/broadcasting is illegal in some parts of the world. In Zimbabwe, the constitution is said to be silent on this issue, meaning that the law doesnt say if its legal or illegal to broadcast a court case.