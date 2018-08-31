This $25 Smart Camera Is The Perfect Product If You Want Experiment With Smart Home Tech

This article contains referral links from which we may receive some financial benefit. As a principle, we only refer and recommend products and services that we would ourselves be happy to buy.

Nowadays EVERYTHING is smart and the fact that EVERYTHING is smart poses a problem for people who are looking to start experimenting with new technologies. There’s a sceptism that consumers now have when it comes to some ‘smart’ technologies. When consumers are sold $110 smart flip-flops that notify them of discounts, you can’t blame them for avoiding smart devices.

The Wyze Cam V2 is not one definitely not one of those useless smart devices and at it’s $25 price point, I think it’s a perfect and affordable way to start experimenting with gadgets that will make your home smarter. This smart camera is ideal for indoor usage and will allow you to monitor what happens within your home even when you’re away.

What do you get for twenty-five bucks?

For starters you get Full HD video recording capabilities and night recording is a breeze as the camera switches to an infrared camera once the lights have gone out. The camera also has motion tagging which allows it to highlight and track moving objects in a green box. This enables users to see where an activity is initiated and where it goes.

If you’re at a loss for time and you don’t have time to review hours of footage, Wyze Cam’s TimeLapse feature allows you to view footage at a faster-than-normal rate, making it easy to zone in on points that you find interesting.

Seamless Integration

The camera also comes with Alexa integration, which means you can view the Wyze Cam’s live feed the Amazon Echo Spot and the Echo Show. IFTTT integration which means if you purchase other smart devices down the line they will integrate with your new smart toys.

Companion app

The smart camera also comes with a companion application that allows Android and iPhone users to control and watch video footage from the camera remotely. This means if you’ve left the house and you need to monitor something, you can do so as long as you’ve connected the camera to your Wi-Fi network.

Storage

There are options for everyone. If you are entirely dependent on the cloud you can store all footage there and never worry about running out of storage for your footage. If you’re on the opposite end of the spectrum and you want to ensure that your data isn’t consumed uploading to the cloud or consuming from there, the Wyze Cam V2 also allows you to add 32Gb of internal storage through an SD Card.

Key Features

Works with Alexa: Ask Alexa to show your camera on any device with a screen to pull up a live feed of your camera for up to 10 minutes. Wyze works with Echo Spot, Echo Show, and Fire TV 4K & HD

Motion Tagging: Easily track down motion with Wyze Cam v2’s Motion Tagging technology that detects and highlights motion in both live stream and replay modes.

1080p Full HD: Live streaming, recording, and playback are all available in clear and sharp 1080p HD resolution. Toggle between SD and HD to fit your needs.

Live Streaming: View what’s going on in real time, and record videos or take pictures directly to your phone for sharing.

Night Vision: Never miss a moment, even in the dark, with Wyze Cam’s enhanced night vision.

Real-Time Alerts: Receive push notifications on your phone whenever motion or sounds are detected.

Smart Sound Recognition: Wyze Cam recognizes the unique sounds of smoke alarms and CO monitors and alerts you to these specific emergencies.

Free Rolling 14-Day Cloud Storage: You have free access to saved motion and sound-triggered alert videos for 14 days.

Secure AWS Cloud Storage: Wyze Cam uses end-to-end encryption for uploading and storing alert videos in the AWS cloud.

Continuous Recording: Continuous footage can be recorded and stored to a microSD card (not included). Older files are overwritten when the microSD card is filled.

2-Way Audio: Listen in to what is happening around your camera and respond through your Wyze Cam speaker.

Time Lapse: Set the time frame and intervals to easily create custom time lapse videos and save them locally to a microSD card (not included).

Sharing: Use the Wyze App to share your camera with other users.

Unique, Flexible Design: The innovative 3-axis design allows the camera to be raised, tilted, and swiveled to point in any direction.

Magnetic Base: Wyze Cam’s magnetic mounting system with included adhesive tape and metal plate make it easy to mount your camera wherever you want it.

USB Port: Supports daisy chaining up to 3 Wyze Cam(s) to share a single instance of the provided power adapter.

Low-Risk

At $20, the Wyze Cam V2 is an interesting device that allows you to start making your home smarter at a very low-cost. Compared to other smart cameras which offer similar feature sets at 2-4 times the price point, the Wyze Cam V2 is one of the best devices if you’re about to dip toes in the smart home field.