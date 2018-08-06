ZETDC Tells People Tampering With Electricity Meters To Turn Themselves In By The 31st Of This Month Or Else…

With reports of people tampering with electricity meters on the rise, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission & Distribution Company has issued a statement calling on all ‘offenders’ to turn themselves in. The warning comes with some stern consequences and the public is informed that tempering with your meter could result in a 10 year jail sentence.

You can read ZETDC’s statement below:

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) wishes to advise its valued customers that it is concerned with the rising number of consumers who are being apprehended by police for by-passing and tampering with their prepaid meters or effecting direct connections without meters to consume power without payment advertisement ZETDC would like to urge those consumers to engage the power utility to take corrective measures to normalize their prepaid meters and to rectify direct connections without meters to ensure that they pay for what they consume. ZETDC is offering a grace period of two months until 31st of August 2018 for such offenders to voluntarily come forward, regularize their electricity connections and by-passed meters without questions being asked as we are aware that some customers may not have appreciated the full impact of attempting to by-pass meters. In addition to our own meters reporting back to the power utility on points that are not purchasing or have suspiciously low purchases, ZETDC has embarked on a door to door physical audit of electricity connections on customer premises and after the grace period, defaulters would be subjected to relevant to remedial action, which includes penalties and litigation to ensure responsible conduct and revenue protection on the part of the power utility. After 31st of August 2018, customers that are found to have by-passed or tampered with their meters will be liable to prosecution and risk having a mandatory 10-year jail sentence passed on them. ZETDC would like to thank all its valued customers who have been paying for their consumption, thereby ensuring that the prevailing situation of No Load Shedding is maintained.

They also left a some details for those who know of people tampering with ZESA meters and if that happens to be you, you can contact the authority on:

Email: reportszw@tip-offs.com

Twitter: @ZetdcOfficial

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ZetdcOfficial

Whatsapp: +263784707470

Website: https://zetdc.co.zw