Check Out A Few Products On The Techzim Marketplace

Earlier on we introduced you to Techzim’s newest baby, the Techzim Marketplace where you will be able to buy various types of products (predominantly gadgets). We came up with the Techzim Marketplace as a response to many of our readers who time and again were calling on us requesting the price of gadgets we didn’t have. In respect of this, we could safely say that the Techzim Marketplace is our readers baby.

advertisement

Before I give you a teaser what we have in store for you let me just elaborate a few exciting features on the Techzim Marketplace.

You can easily purchase with EcoCash

We acknowledge the pervasiveness of EcoCash in Zimbabwe that’s why we have integrated the mobile money platform with the Techzim Marketplace to make your shopping experience quite convenient. It’s very easy to make your purchase.

advertisement

Free delivery on anything and anywhere

One of the best thing about buying on Techzim Marketplace is that whatever you buy on it will be delivered right to your doorstep, anywhere you are located in Zim. Yes anyway, even in Mutare, Chitungwiza, Bulawayo, ladies and gentleman I mean anywhere in Zim.

Here are just a few products we will be selling on Techzim Marketplace

Techno Spark K7

Lenovo IdeaPad 110S

Hp Probook 450 G5 Ci5-8250U 4Gb 500Gb

Powercube Original Surge UK Grey

Logitech M171 Wireless Mouse

Tecno Mobile Phone Wx3P Smartphone

Lenovo ThinkVision 19.5′ Led Monitor

Lenovo Tower V320 4GB 500GB Desktop