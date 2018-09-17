Check Out A Few Products On The Techzim Marketplace

Earlier on we introduced you to Techzim’s newest baby, the Techzim Marketplace where you will be able to buy various types of products (predominantly gadgets). We came up with the Techzim Marketplace as a response to many of our readers who time and again were calling on us requesting the price of gadgets we didn’t have. In respect of this, we could safely say that the Techzim Marketplace is our readers baby.
Before I give you a teaser what we have in store for you let me just elaborate a few exciting features on the Techzim Marketplace.
You can easily purchase with EcoCash
We acknowledge the pervasiveness of EcoCash in Zimbabwe that’s why we have integrated the mobile money platform with the Techzim Marketplace to make your shopping experience quite convenient. It’s very easy to make your purchase.
Free delivery on anything and anywhere
One of the best thing about buying on Techzim Marketplace is that whatever you buy on it will be delivered right to your doorstep, anywhere you are located in Zim. Yes anyway, even in Mutare, Chitungwiza, Bulawayo, ladies and gentleman I mean anywhere in Zim.
Here are just a few products we will be selling on Techzim Marketplace
Hp Probook 450 G5 Ci5-8250U 4Gb 500Gb
Powercube Original Surge UK Grey
Tecno Mobile Phone Wx3P Smartphone
Lenovo ThinkVision 19.5′ Led Monitor
Lenovo Tower V320 4GB 500GB Desktop
EcoCash is a mobile money transfer facility which is run by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. The facility has grown in leaps and bounds since its inception and is arguably the largest mobile money transfer agent considering the huge sums of transactions that the platform is said... Read More About EcoCash
Mutare is the name of Zimbabwe's third largest city after Harare and Bulawayo. Popularliry referred to in Zimbabwe as Kumakomoyo, this word depicts the city’s mountainous terrain giving it a unique distinction which makes it different from the rest of other cities in the country.... Read More About Mutare
Chitungwiza is a dormitory town found some 30 km, from Harare. The town is known for producing some of the finest musicians such as Alick Macheso and Mechanic Manyeruke. The latest popuation survey(2012) revealed that the city has In 2013 it made international headlines after... Read More About Chitungwiza
One thought on “Check Out A Few Products On The Techzim Marketplace”
Prices?