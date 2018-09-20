Econet Releases Statement Warning Investors To Tread Wisely

Econet released a statement earlier this week advising their investors to think twice before making any decisions to either sell/buy more shares.

advertisement

The statement sent out by Charles Banda –Group Secretary- read:

The Board of Directors of the Company wish to advise all shareholders, debenture holders and members of the investing public that the Board is engaged in discussions and is considering various proposals which if implemented may have a material impact on the value of the Company’s shares. advertisement Accordingly Shareholders, debenture holders and members of the investing public are therefore advised to exercise caution and consult their professional advisors when dealing in the Company’s shares until further details of the transaction(s) are announced or upon withdrawal of this cautionary. By order of the Board Charles. A Banda Group Company Secretary

I’m not entirely sure whether these discussions will affect the general public but it does seem the impact will be felt by investors.