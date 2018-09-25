Econet To Introduce A Loyalty Programme That Rewards And Ranks Subscribers According To Usage

If you are a customer who uses a product or service more often you certainly expect some sort of reward from a manufacturer or service provider. That’s just what Econet is trying to do. The biggest mobile network operator has come up with a loyalty programme which it ranks and rewards users according to their usage of its mobile network services.

Whats the loyalty programme about and what sort of rewards will you get?

Under its loyalty programme, Econet will rank customers according to their usage of its mobile network services. So far the rank which we have been told is Econet Platinum, Econet Gold, and Econet Bronze rank. So suppose you are in the Econet Platinum rank, where the service provider’s name appears on your phone will now read ” Econet Platinum” instead of just “Econet”.

Econet was not forthcoming in divulging much information about its loyalty programme as it still being tested on a limited group of people and it follows that it didn’t tell us much about the rewards to be had in this programme. But according to the guy we talked to from Econet, he said those customers assigned the Econet Platinum rank will get a high a higher priority to connect their calls. For instance, a subscriber who finds himself or herself ranked as an Econet Platinum user, won’t struggle to connect in extreme network congestions times.

Well, for now, that’s the only reward we were told by Econet. Like I said above, the loyalty programme is being tested with a limited number of people, I suppose that’s why we weren’t told much about all the ranks available and all the rewards that will be awarded.

It’s pretty obvious that Econet is trying to urge customers to up their usage with this loyalty programme. Just like any other loyalty programme. And for now, it’s kinda hard to assess the likely impact of its programme since Econet didn’t give us much information about it.