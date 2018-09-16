Facebook Continues Fight Against Fake News And Introduces Tool To Verify Photos     

Facebook is introducing a tool that is meant to analyse photos for fake news. The tool will be available in 17 countries. The need for this tool arises from the fact that in other countries such as Indonesia misleading photos and videos are the culprits.

Facebook is said to have partnered with close to thirty third-party fact-checkers to help them flag media content which has been manipulated or fabricated, is out of context or contains outright false text and audio claims. The fact-checking process is said to be similar to the one Facebook follows for photos and videos, which is a good thing. A study conducted by Stanford University came to the conclusion that Facebook has handled fake news better than Twitter.

How will this work? Well, Facebook did post an explanation on their blog;