Google Wants To Revolutionize The Internet By Killing The URL

Whenever you open your web browser to visit a website today, you either search for the site’s name in a search engine like Google, or you type out a specific address, or URL, into the browser.

Since most people don’t usually pay attention to see if the URL they are visiting is safe, it’s easy for cybercriminals to trick people into thinking they’re on a trusted website.

For these reasons and others, the Google thinks it’s time to come up with a better solution.

Google Chrome’s Engineering Manager, Adrienne Porter Felt expressed that URLs have become highly confusing as well as an avenue for cybercriminals to deceive users, which is why Google is pondering multiple options to create a simpler and safer solution.

People have a really hard time understanding URLs. They’re hard to read, it’s hard to know which part of them is supposed to be trusted, and in general, I don’t think URLs are working as a good way to convey site identity. So we want to move toward a place where web identity is understandable by everyone—they know who they’re talking to when they’re using a website and they can reason about whether they can trust them

The shift towards a better solution for visiting web addresses will obviously first make its way to Chrome, however, in what fashion will the URL replacement arrive is not known. Or in the words of Felt, the team behind Chrome has not yet decided on a final choice.

However, the road ahead to create a better alternative for URLs is not without its own share of difficulties, and one of the most prominent of those hurdles is gaining acceptance from users and eventually becoming mainstream. Emoji domain names are a testament of this. Since their grand introduction just a few years ago, Emoji domain names have failed to really gain traction. So whatever Google is planning to introduce to replace URL’s will not be easily accepted by the netizens.