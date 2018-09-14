HIT To Host Cybercrime Management Conference in October

As technology evolves our cybersecurity needs are constantly shifting as well. When people hear terms such as cybercrime most of us look to think this is some futuristic tech that does not relate to us. That may have been true 5-10-15 years ago but we are now in that future where Cybercrime is an everyday thing.

If you need a reminder of the cybersecurity threat that has been looming over Zim over the past few months just think of credit card cloning issues that have become widespread across the country. Zim has fast-tracked to becoming a cashless economy due to circumstances not entirely in our control (or maybe they are?) but this has resulted in a populace using cards with no awareness of the risks that they encounter on a daily. Of course, people have been taken advantage of because that’s what happens when people are not armed with knowledge…

With occurrences such as this in mind, HIT is hosting the Cybercrime Management Conference from the 3rd-5th of October. The conference will be held at Manna Resorts in Glen Lorne.

The Cybercrime Management Conference will be running under the theme Transforming The Nation In The Face Of Cyber Threats and the objectives set include:

Provide a platform for training of Government, parastatals, locals authorities, the banking sector, academia and the private sector on cybersecurity;

Expose participants to new and emerging threats to cybersecurity and how to mitigate those threats;

Explore challenges and proffer solutions to organisations facing threats from cybercriminals;

Provide an opportunity to share challenges and experiences, and to create smart partnerships in the fight against cybercrime;

Provide a critical interface between industry and academia and chart the path for future collaborative

Topics to be covered

Cyber-crime and cyber-terrorism in the 21 st Century;

Century; Cyber-crime investigation;

Technology for protecting Critical Infrastructure from Cyber Criminals;

Cyber-crime Law and procedure;

Identity Thefts, Card Cloning and E-Business related crimes;

Investigation of white collar crimes

Emergency Crisis Management and Disaster Recovery

Who should attend the conference?

HIT is pitching this event to the following;

Security personnel

Auditors

Finance Directors

Accounting Officers

CEOs of Companies

Operation Managers

ZRP

Banks

ICT

Loss Control Officers

Risk Control Managers

Risk Officers

Pricing

The HIT promotional material isn’t calling the pricing that but are instead calling it investment, which I thought is a cool thing worth mentioning. To attend the 3-day conference you’ll have to invest $1000 – which includes accommodation or $600 if you don’t want to be staying at the resort for those 3 days.

It’s great that HIT is doing this and seeking to raise awareness of these pertinent issues because as it is it’s clear that we’re not prepared for the cybercrime siege going on around us.

In terms of registration and further details HIT provided two contacts:

Benhilda Nyamuziwa; bnyamuziwa@hit.ac.zw

Leonard Madyagwayi; lmadygwayi@hit.ac.zw