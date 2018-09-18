Instagram Soon To Allow Video Tagging

Instagram introduced the photo-tagging feature as far back as in 2013, but now the Facebook-owned social media platform is believed to be testing the exact same functionality in video posts as well. According to TechCrunch, which says it has confirmed the information with the company, the video-tagging feature will work similarly to the existing one for photos, but with an important difference.

Because of the inherent difficulty in accurately overlaying text on moving subjects, the list of tagged accounts will be displayed on a separate page (shown below). This is quite different from photo tagging where the list of tagged accounts appears on the same display page.

Instagram didn’t reveal much about the upcoming feature but said that it is only being tested with a “small percentage” of users for now. And there’s no word on when the company plans on expanding the test to a wider user base, and certainly no info about when it expects to roll out the feature to all users globally.

Instagram has been releasing tons of new features in recent times to stay ahead of rivals such as Snapchat on the one hand and YouTube on another with IGTV. Towards that end, it copied the former’s ‘Stories’ feature a couple of years ago and rolled out IGTV recently in a bid to get a chunk out of YouTube’s massive market share.