Kwese Introduces An Enticing Promotion To Celebrate Its 1 Year Of Existence In Zimbabwe

Last year around this time, Kwese graced the satellite and broadcasting network scene challenging DSTv. I must say it wasn’t an easy road for Kwese to enter into Zimbabwe. At that time it was ironic that it was being impeded to start broadcasting in Zimbabwe, the home of Strive Masiyiwa, yet in other African countries like Ghana, South Africa etc. it started business quite smoothly.

Anyway, to celebrate its inception with its customers, Kwese has come with a promotion that will see its customers pay way less for a monthly subscription.

Whats the promotion?

The monthly subscription is normally priced at $29 but with the promotion Kwese is now running you only need to pay $18.

When will the promotion end?

The promotion will last till the end of October. So that means if you can subscribe for $18 between today and 31 October 2018.

Kwese Strive Masiyiwa DStv Kwese TV is a Zimbabwean satellite and broadcasting network owned by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, under Econet Media. On 23 August 2017, Econet Media announced that Kwese TV was now available in Zimbabwe and that decoders were available at Econet Shops. However, that very same day... Read More About Kwese Strive Masiyiwa (born 1961) is a Zimbabwean born entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He is the founder and chairman of Econet Wireless International a global telecommunications group. In 2002, Masiyiwa made it to the Time Magazine List of Most Influential People, and in March 2014, he was... Read More About Strive Masiyiwa DStv is a Pay TV service owned by South African company, Multichoice. DStv provides a broad spectrum of entertainment, news and information channels subscribed to via bouquets. Bouquets have a pre selected number of channels. In Zimbabwe, the DStv service is provided by Multichoice Zimbabwe,... Read More About DStv