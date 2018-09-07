Netone Confirms Its Currently Facing Technical Challenges With Its Network

If you are failing to call, text or use your WhatsApp with a Netone line for the past 3 hours or so, don’t worry it’s not your phone’s problem. Netone has just confirmed that the problem is on their side as they are facing technical challenges.
NetOne
NetOne Zimbabwe was the first mobile phone operator in Zimbabwe, the company was launched in 1996. The company is a privately owned company in which the Zimbabwe government has a stake and was formed as a subsidiary of the Posts and Telecommunications. Corporation (PTC). Service... Read More About NetOne