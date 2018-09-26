We take a look at the state of the transport sector in Harare. A company called Kuva Cash suggests taking it to the sky to ferry commuters across the CBD from 4th street, Town to Show Grounds via Town House. The mode of transport here will be overhead cable cars and they claim no government funding will be required. Will it take off? Can it solve or improve congestion in the capital? How will they privately fund this project? All that is in this week’s podcast.
One thought on “Podcast On The Future Of Transportation In Harare, Cable Cars Connecting 4th To Showgrounds”
Its the number of people that a cable car can carry at a time compared to the existing volume equivalent to the number of kombis entering the city every minute which concerns me. There is an alternative called mono-rail which is like a train but travelling overhead. Of course the investment level to cover the proposed STAR configuration will be significantly higher than that of cable cars. Also, mono-rail can be put up to go all the way to Chitungwiza, Norton, Ruwa and Mazowe/Umwinsdale. Its a question of whether the solution can fully or only partially solve the congestion problem in and around the city. Nothing wrong with a hybrid though.