Podcast On The Future Of Transportation In Harare, Cable Cars Connecting 4th To Showgrounds

We take a look at the state of the transport sector in Harare. A company called Kuva Cash suggests taking it to the sky to ferry commuters across the CBD from 4th street, Town to Show Grounds via Town House. The mode of transport here will be overhead cable cars and they claim no government funding will be required. Will it take off? Can it solve or improve congestion in the capital? How will they privately fund this project? All that is in this week’s podcast.

