[Press Release]: New Finance Minister Embarks On “Stakeholder Listening And Consulting Road Show”, Today He Met Fifty Captains Of Industry

New Zimbabwe Minister of Finance Professor Mthuli Ncube has embarked on a listening and consulting roadshow with stakeholders, starting with a private meeting with captains of industry. Today, he met with fifty chief executive officers of the leading businesses in Zimbabwe to consult and listen to the challenges they are facing operating in Zimbabwe.

Issues raised by Zimbabwe’s leading Chief executive officers who met today with Professor Mthuli Ncube include prohibitive cost of finance, shortage of foreign currency, high import duties, uncompetitive business environment, and bureaucracy.

The Minister of Finance and Development and the captains of industry discussed possible solutions to the challenges the business leaders are experiencing operating in Zimbabwe. The Minister promised to take into account the issues raised and proposed solutions as he kicks off his mandate to make Zimbabwe a middle-income country by 2030.

Chief executives and senior business leaders that met privately with the minister today came from the following companies:

Anglo America

British American Tobacco

Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ)

CDF Investments Trust

Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries

Delta

Dulux Paints

Ecobank

EcoCash

Econet

Fast JET

FBC Bank

GEM Group

Imara

Innscor

La Farge

Levy Group

Lobels

Masimba Holdings

Meikles Hotels

Minerva

National Foods

Nedbank

NMB Bank Limited

Old Mutual Group

Pick & Pay

Pulse Pharmaceuticals

RioZim

Securico

Stanbic Bank

Standard Chartered

Steward Bank

TelOne

Total Zimbabwe

United Refineries

Zimplats

Techzim’s Words

We hope he engages start-ups soon also, they equally need his attention.

Mthuli Ncube EcoCash Masimba Holdings Professor Mthuli Ncube is the Minister of Finance and Economic Development.He was the Chief Economist and Vice President of the African Development Bank ,financial, economics, investment, and public policy expert, entrepreneur and academic. Professor Ncube divides his time between the private sector in Switzerland and... Read More About Mthuli Ncube EcoCash is a mobile money transfer facility which is run by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. The facility has grown in leaps and bounds since its inception and is arguably the largest mobile money transfer agent considering the huge sums of transactions that the platform is said... Read More About EcoCash Masimba Holdings Limited is a well-established Zimbabwean contracting and industrial group, providing innovative engineering and infrastructure client solutions to the agriculture, commercial, communications, housing, mining, water and public sectors within the southern African region. The company is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. Read More About Masimba Holdings