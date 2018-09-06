Stanbic Bank Just Stopped Processing DSTV Payments Owing To The Bad “Prevailing Economic Environment”

Just a few days after the swearing-in of President Mnangagwa things have taken a turn for the worse, with foreign currency virtually vanishing even on the black market. And Stanbic Bank has reacted to this by effectively stopping the processing of DSTV payments owing to the prevailing adverse economic conditions. In a text message sent out to its customers, Stanbic said;

Dear Customer, please note that we are no longer facilitating DSTV payments due to the prevailing economic conditions.

I think Stanbic Bank has certainly gone a little too far. Rather than stopping the processing to DSTV payments altogether, why didn’t it just ask its customers to bring US dollars to subscribe for their DSTV?

Nonetheless, Stanbic is not the only bank that has taken this route of suspending the facilitation of DSTV payments, Cabs and Barclays did this some time ago.