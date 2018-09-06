Just a few days after the swearing-in of President Mnangagwa things have taken a turn for the worse, with foreign currency virtually vanishing even on the black market. And Stanbic Bank has reacted to this by effectively stopping the processing of DSTV payments owing to the prevailing adverse economic conditions. In a text message sent out to its customers, Stanbic said;
Dear Customer, please note that we are no longer facilitating DSTV payments due to the prevailing economic conditions.
I think Stanbic Bank has certainly gone a little too far. Rather than stopping the processing to DSTV payments altogether, why didn’t it just ask its customers to bring US dollars to subscribe for their DSTV?
Nonetheless, Stanbic is not the only bank that has taken this route of suspending the facilitation of DSTV payments, Cabs and Barclays did this some time ago.
DStv is a Pay TV service owned by South African company, Multichoice. DStv provides a broad spectrum of entertainment, news and information channels subscribed to via bouquets. Bouquets have a pre selected number of channels. In Zimbabwe, the DStv service is provided by Multichoice Zimbabwe,... Read More About DStv
DStv is a Pay TV service owned by South African company, Multichoice. DStv provides a broad spectrum of entertainment, news and information channels subscribed to via bouquets. Bouquets have a pre selected number of channels. In Zimbabwe, the DStv service is provided by Multichoice Zimbabwe,... Read More About Dstv
One thought on “Stanbic Bank Just Stopped Processing DSTV Payments Owing To The Bad “Prevailing Economic Environment””
Yeah ,actually as customers we feel shortchanged ,but on business side they the owners prioritize more on sustainability than compromising ,so in a nutshell they are following the suite started by other banks which has since stopped wayback Dstv payements in their operations.