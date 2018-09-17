Strive Masiyiwa Promises To Name And Shame Municipal Officers Trying To Take Advantage Of Econet’s Cholera Response Funds

The fact that some municipal officers tried to abuse the funds donated by Econet to fight the cholera pandemic probably comes as a surprise to no one who lives in Zimbabwe. Most expected that this would be the case.

The confirmation we were all waiting for but secretly hoping wouldn’t come (for once!) has already come. Strive Masiyiwa –Founder and Chairman of the Econet Wireless Group- posted a telling statement on his Facebook page:

Reflection: One of the saddest things that happened last week when Econet announced that it had set aside $10m to help with support to buy medicines and materials, was the number of suppliers, and even officials in some of the affected municipalities who tried to defraud our company by offering things at highly inflated prices! Gloves worth $3, were suddenly worth $65! That is just so pathetic! I have told my people to prepare lists of anyone who willfully tries to exploit the situation. After this crisis is over we will go after them on this platform. Naming and shaming them.

This was to be expected and at a time of crisis, it’s beyond shameful that someone would try to maximise their profits. This also begs the question of whether the Cholera crowdfund that was opened by the government will actually serve its purpose;