Supa Mandiwanzira is Gone: Here Is His Legacy As Former Minister Of ICT and Cyber Security

Supa Mandiwanzira is gone. He is no longer the Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security in Presidents Mnangagwa’s new cabinet as he got replaced by Minister Kazembe Kazembe. His way to being the Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security started off after he was appointed Deputy Minister of Information in 2013 to be the Minister of Information Communication Technology in 2014 to eventually being Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security in 2017.
Under his guardianship, so much happened in the ICT sector and in his capacity as the Minister of ICT. Accordingly, I know that many people are either glad or unhappy to see his back. Anyway let’s see his legacy;
March 2015: 8 more radio licenses are awarded
March 2015: Drafting of National ICT Policy
September 2015: Initiates Infrastructure Sharing
November 2015: Government starts to prepare to buy Telecel
January 2016: Government raises telecoms operators’ Universal Service Fund contributions
12 April 2016: Supa assures that the government won’t ban social media
April 2016: government finally buys Telecel
June 2016: Supa Accused of corruption
June 2016: Attorney General Accuses Supa of getting loans from POTRAZ
July 2016: Supa responds to corruption allegations
August 2016: Supa comments on the suspension of promotions by Mobile Network Operators
August 2016: Supa clarifies the intention of the Cybercrime bill
September 2016: Supa talks about Digitisation
January 2017: Supa suspends Data tariff increase
February 2017: Supa says Government used money form Universal Service Fund to buy Telecel
February 2017: Supa says Government considering bringing back Econet’s shareholding back in Zimbabwe
August 2017: Supa discloses that the government wants to own Telecel 100%
December 2017: Supa becomes the Minister of ICT and Cyber security after the two ministries were merged.
January 2018: Supa implicated in a $4 million corruption scandal
January 2018: Supa Rubbishes Corruption Allegations Leveled Against Him
January 2018: Supa accused of creating a cartel in the telecoms industry by former CEO of Netone
January 2018: The Supa Gate
January 2018: Supa Mandiwanzira Cleared Of Kangai’s Corruption Allegations
February 2018: Supa Mandiwanzira Says There’s No Need To Merge NetOne And Telecel
March 2018: Supa Thinks EcoCash Dominance Could Be Disastrous
March: The ICT Policy And Innovation Drive finally launched
July 2018: Supa Speaks About The Voters Roll Being Online, He However Ignores The Unsolicited Texts From ZANU PF Candidates
August 2018: Supa gets sued by Netone’s CEO
One thought on “Supa Mandiwanzira is Gone: Here Is His Legacy As Former Minister Of ICT and Cyber Security”
Im one of the happy ones to see his back, the guy was an assert striper.