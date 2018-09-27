advertisement

TelOne Apologises For Service Disruption

TelOne Apologises For Service Disruption

Posted by Staff Writer

TelOne subscribers in parts of Harare have been experiencing intermittent connection problems and TelOne has come out and acknowledged the issues. They have also promised a fix soon.

TelOne apologies for the downtime currently being experience for both voice and internet servicesin Borrowdale, Highlands and parts of Avondale due to a technical glitch. Our Engineers are on site working to restore service.

We will keep you our clients updates.

Back in May, TelOne’s service delivery was ravaged after cables worth $10 000 were stolen. Over 1 800  customers were affected back then. TelOne’s luck didn’t get any better as the ISP reported that incidents of rural settlers digging up cables cost them anywhere from $10K-$100K (a weirdly wide estimate). And this is only in 2018…

One thought on “TelOne Apologises For Service Disruption

  1. between 10k-100k like really looks like someone just decided to play it safe by putting both extreme ends. mafunnies aya. what a wide variance

    Reply

