TelOne Apologises For Service Disruption

TelOne subscribers in parts of Harare have been experiencing intermittent connection problems and TelOne has come out and acknowledged the issues. They have also promised a fix soon.
TelOne apologies for the downtime currently being experience for both voice and internet servicesin Borrowdale, Highlands and parts of Avondale due to a technical glitch. Our Engineers are on site working to restore service.
We will keep you our clients updates.
Back in May, TelOne’s service delivery was ravaged after cables worth $10 000 were stolen. Over 1 800 customers were affected back then. TelOne’s luck didn’t get any better as the ISP reported that incidents of rural settlers digging up cables cost them anywhere from $10K-$100K (a weirdly wide estimate). And this is only in 2018…
between 10k-100k like really looks like someone just decided to play it safe by putting both extreme ends. mafunnies aya. what a wide variance