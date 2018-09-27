TelOne Finally Introduces Night Browsing Bundles

A few hours ago we reported that TelOne facing some service interruption issues and if you are TelOne customer who needed cheering up, TelOne has done just that with their latest announcement. TelOne has announced that they will be introducing a night browsing package similar to ZOL’s Night-Owl. This announcement was long overdue and it will be crucial for users who were on lower packages.
Similar to Night Owl, TelOne subscribers will get double the data they usually pay for with 50% of this data dedicated to off-peak. Night Browsing will run from 11 pm to 5 am, an hour less than ZOL’s Night-Owl. I don’t think that’s too much of a loss though and I’m sure if you ask any TelOne user whether or not they care; they are probably hyped at the opportunity to get double the amount of data they were getting before for a fraction of the price.
Here’s what the new packages will look like:
|Package
|Data
|Night Data
|Price
|Basic Plus Night
|8Gb
|8Gb
|$19
|Home Plus Night
|30 Gb
|30 Gb
|$32
|Premiere Plus Night
|60 Gb
|60 Gb
|$54
Once subscribers have exhausted their night data before the month ends, they’ll resort to their normal packages. Subscribers can pay for Night browsing using the self-service portal and My TelOne mobile App.
Self Service portal, My Telone app, official Twitter handle, official Facebook Page: NOTHING MENTIONED at this point. Typical Zimbabwean style of launching things – a lot of people in these jobs who shouldn’t be.