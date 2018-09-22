Three Bloomberg Interviews: Mnangagwa, Mthuli Ncube, Mangudya- Draw Your Own Conclusions

Below are three interviews by Bloomberg. One of them worries me greatly. You can draw your own conclusions:
President Mnangagwa
Mthuli Ncube
John Mangudya
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's governor sees a positive investment mood ▶️https://t.co/i5EG3XrTup pic.twitter.com/TigrAvaTCI
— Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) September 21, 2018
