Twitter Redesign Will Bring Threaded Replies And The Ability To See Who’s Online

Twitter is testing out some new features and it seems you’ll soon be able to see who among your followers is online. Along with this addition, Twitter is also adding threaded replies that will make it much easier to see who is replying who instead of having to actually check the tweet and see who it’s addressed to.

These two features are probably coming soon -though the exact dates where not disclosed- as the info was posted by Twitter’s Director of Product Management;

I think the threads are a necessary addition as the comments or replies to a tweet quickly become a jungle. I’m not particularly fond of seeing who’s online and telling people I’m online but if that’s the kind of thing that floats your boat, it’s going to be there now. The thinking behind the inclusion of this online indicator is that users will be able to see who is online currently and engaging with that person will be easier. Makes sense, but I’m still not sold.

Thankfully for those who would rather not have this feature enabled, full user control is being promised which means you can turn it off/on at any moment.