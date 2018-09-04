With The AppsAfrica Awards Around The Corner, Here’s How You Can Get Your App To Compete

The AppsAfrica award ceremony is meant to showcase the most exciting innovations on the African continent in as many as 14 different categories; including fields such as agriculture, blockchain and health. In 2018, on the 12th of November the award ceremony announcing the best apps will be hosted in Cape Town.

Categories

There will be awards for apps that have been launched in at least one African country under the following categories:

Disruptive Innovation Award

Business models are being disrupted across the continent using technology and innovation. This award seeks to recognise the disruptive innovations and new business models that are changing Africa. Entries open across all sectors.

Health Tech Award

This award celebrates the use of technology to improve health services in Africa. Entries may include a new service, device, software, hardware or use of apps, SMS, IVR or social media.

Best African App Award

This award recognises the best applications successfully launched on any platform to target African consumers or businesses. Entries are welcome across all sectors and platforms.

Enterprise Solution Award

This award celebrates enterprise services across Africa. Entries welcome from innovative ventures and mobile services streamlining, improving and helping business across Africa.

Blockchain Award

Few technologies have received as much attention in Africa as blockchain over the past year. This award will recognise initiatives that are utilising blockchain technology to increase the speed, efficiency, accuracy, transparency or cost-effectiveness of any sector in Africa.

News & Entertainment Award

Mobile news and entertainment is now a burgeoning industry across Africa. This award seeks to recognise the best news and entertainment innovations. Examples include music, literary, gaming, children’s entertainment, lifestyle and video.

Educational Award

Delivering education has many challenges in Africa. This award recognises services which are striving to improve education by utilising mobile or other technologies.

Fintech Award

This award recognises the best fintech innovation including digital currency, bitcoin, mobile money, wallets, P2P, money remittances & transfers, point of sale or funding platforms.

Agritech Award

This award recognises the best tech innovations driving agriculture across the continent. This includes but is not limited to hardware, software, drones, big data, IoT services, mobile services or any technology supporting farmers, improving yields or supply chains in Africa.

Social Impact Award

This award recognises an inspiring use of technology that has a positive social impact for an African community while contributing to economic and social development.

IoT Award

This award recognises the most innovative internet of things (IoT) applications, devices, products or services from brands, companies, agencies or platforms that have excelled in utilising IoT across Africa in any sector.

mCommerce Award

This award is dedicated to celebrating the new wave of mobile commerce initiatives across Africa. Entrants might include online platforms, retail brands, portals, apps, classifieds, comparison sites and many more driving mCommerce across Africa.

Changing Africa Award

This award seeks to recognise the leading companies driving game changing initiatives across Africa for the masses. Entrants might include MNO’s, leading tech platforms, hardware providers, banks, connectivity providers, OEM’s or any tech company driving progress across multiple African countries in any sector.

Mobility Award

This award seeks to recognise the leading ventures using technology such as hardware, software, robotics, drones or innovative mobile services that improve mobility, logistics or supply chains in an African market.

Eligibility

In order to actually qualify for the award there’s some criteria potential participants need to meet;

Applicants can be start-ups or incorporated companies

Applications will be accepted from companies who have launched a product or service in at least one African market.

If the service has not been launched at the time of judging it will be omitted.

The product or service must address specific African needs as detailed within the specific category

The applicant’s innovation can be any product or service utilising any technology

Applicants must have launched the entry in at least one African market to date

Applications must be specific and relevant to the category entered

The applications are judged by an independent panel of judges whos decisions are final

What will winners get

The winners will get to attend the Africa Tech Summit Kigali 2019 where they get to interact with tech leaders across the continent. The awards party in Cape Town will also be attended by over 300 people so it’s a perfect opportunity to grow your network.

Registration and costs

If you interested in entering the competition you have to pay a $125 participating fee, unless of course your startup has been in existence for less than 18 months. Deadline for applications is 14 September with the shortlist of apps being announced on 8 October.