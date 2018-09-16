You Can Now Link Your CBZ Smartcash With EcoCash

CBZ’s low-cost account, more commonly known as the Smartcash account can now be linked to EcoCash. It’s a bit surprising that this move is coming to Smartcash this far down the line when EcoCash is clearly such an important part of most consumers lives. Having EcoCash integration for banks could ensure that someone opens an account with you or moves to a rival.

It’s a bit strange that SmartCash is linking to EcoCash now when CBZ was actually the first bank to link with EcoCash as far back as 2012. Anyway, better late than never right?

What do you get?

So linking your Smartcash account to EcoCash will come with the following functionality:

Auto registration of SmartCash wallet account to your EcoCash wallet using CBZ Touch

Auto registration of your CBZ Account to your EcoCash wallet using CBZ Touch

CBZ Bank balance enquiry using banking services available on the EcoCash menu

Wallet to Bank transfers using banking services available on the EcoCash menu

Bank to Wallet transfers using banking services available on the EcoCash menu

How to link your SmartCash account to EcoCash

The registration process is quite simple if you’re already a CBZ customer and you have EcoCash;

Logon to CBZ Touch Mobile App;

Go to Funds Transfers;

Select Eternal Wallet;

Select EcoCash;

Complete the auto registration process;

For the process to be successful the ID number you provided to EcoCash must be similar to the one you used to open your CBZ account.