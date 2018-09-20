You Can Now Make DStv Payments With ZB Bank

ZB Bank customers can now pay their DStv subscriptions at any branch. But there is a catch. You only can pay if you bring your physical US dollars. Oh! it’s not a catch apparently because all banks that are processing DStv payments require their customers to bring physical US dollars.

advertisement

Yes, there is need to emphasize that you can only subscribe after you pay using physical US dollars to your bank because you may find some people asking if they can subscribe with money in their accounts since the accounts are to be denominated in US dollars. But No.

I suppose some Stanbic customers can only admire ZB Bank customers given that two weeks ago Stanbic abruptly stopped processing DStv subscriptions for its customers even if they had US dollars.

advertisement

Before today, ZB was one of the few banks that had not joined the bandwagon of processing DStv payments.