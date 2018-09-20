ZB Bank customers can now pay their DStv subscriptions at any branch. But there is a catch. You only can pay if you bring your physical US dollars. Oh! it’s not a catch apparently because all banks that are processing DStv payments require their customers to bring physical US dollars.
Yes, there is need to emphasize that you can only subscribe after you pay using physical US dollars to your bank because you may find some people asking if they can subscribe with money in their accounts since the accounts are to be denominated in US dollars. But No.
I suppose some Stanbic customers can only admire ZB Bank customers given that two weeks ago Stanbic abruptly stopped processing DStv subscriptions for its customers even if they had US dollars.
Before today, ZB was one of the few banks that had not joined the bandwagon of processing DStv payments.
DStv is a Pay TV service owned by South African company, Multichoice. DStv provides a broad spectrum of entertainment, news and information channels subscribed to via bouquets. Bouquets have a pre selected number of channels. In Zimbabwe, the DStv service is provided by Multichoice Zimbabwe,... Read More About DStv
2 thoughts on “You Can Now Make DStv Payments With ZB Bank”
is this worthy to be news
BYE BYE DSTV