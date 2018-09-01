ZETDC Advises Customers To Buy ZESA Tokens At “Vending Outlets” As System Challenges Are Not Yet Resolved

Purchasing ZESA tokens over the last few weeks has not been a walk in the park for many and it seems ZETDC is still facing challenges, particularly if your payment method of choice is EcoCash. From a statement released earlier this week it’s clear that the issue seems to lie with ZETDC’s servers. In the meantime ,however, ZETDC has released a statement saying that they have added more vending clients.

The notice sent out to the public on ZETDC’s Facebook page reads:

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to advise it’s valued customers that more vending outlets have now been opened countrywide to ensure their convenience in the purchase of electricity. advertisement ZETDC further advises over and above its banking halls that have been serving our customers can now access service from other outlets like supermarkets and banks while a lasting solution to the technical challenge of the Electricity Vending system is being sought. The power utility would also like to advise that in the interest of quality service provision, new computer servers have been acquired and are now on site ready for installation. In that vein customers will also be in a position to access the service through the EcoCash platform once the servers have been connected within the next few days. The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

It’s great that ZETDC have disclosed that more vending outlets have been added, but do you know what’s better? ACTUALLY ADDING A LIST OF THE OUTLETS SO THAT CUSTOMERS KNOW WHERE TO GO! Going through the comments on the Facebook here are some of the outlets that seem to be now working:

Stanbic Bank

Paynow

We also contacted ZETDC through their Facebook page and here’s the list of outlets they instructed us to use:

TelPay

CBZ

POSB

ZB

CABS

Agribank

Hopefully, the issues will be resolved as quickly possible…