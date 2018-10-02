Podcast With Deputy Minister Fortune Chasi On Drone Regulation In Zim And Congestion In Harare

This week we are joined by The Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development. Gathering from his interest in drones on Twitter it was an opportunity to get to hear what the plan is for drones in Zimbabwe especially regarding the regulations around them.
We also take a dive in the future of transport in the CBD doubling down on the commuting community and the progress towards introducing cable cars to Harare’s skyline.
