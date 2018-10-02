advertisement

Podcast With Deputy Minister Fortune Chasi On Drone Regulation In Zim And Congestion In Harare

Posted by Edwin Chabuka

This week we are joined by The Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development. Gathering from his interest in drones on Twitter it was an opportunity to get to hear what the plan is for drones in Zimbabwe especially regarding the regulations around them.

We also take a dive in the future of transport in the CBD doubling down on the commuting community and the progress towards introducing cable cars to Harare’s skyline.

HarareZimbabwe

Harare formerly Salisbury is the capital of Zimbabwe. It is the seat of Government, the industrial hub and commercial centre for Zimbabwe. The city was founded by the Cecil John Rhodes-led Pioneer Column in 1890 and named Salisbury. The name was only changed to Harare... Read More About Harare

The Republic of Zimbabwe is a country located in the Southern Africa region. Its capital city is :Harare and the country has 10 provinces. Zimbabwe is 390,580 sq km and is bordered on all sides by other countries (Zambia in the north, South Africa in... Read More About Zimbabwe

