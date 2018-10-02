Tech Start Up Intelli Africa Solutions Offers FREE Chat Bots To Businesses

Sponsored article. Please see our policy on sponsored stories.

Local startup Intelli Africa Solutions (IAS) is offering FREE Conversational Chat Bots to Zimbabwean Corporates, SMEs and Government Bodies. Intelli Africa Solutions has also enabled its automated bot (IntelliBot) to allow visitors on its website www.intelliafricasolutions.com to donate towards The Cholera Fund through the Steward Bank Kanzatu-Nzatu National Cholera Crisis Fund.

advertisement

What is a Chat Bot (IntelliBot)

advertisement

IntelliBot is an artificial intelligence software that can simulate a conversation (or a chat) with a user in natural language through messaging applications, websites, mobile apps or through telephone. Try our the IntelliBot and register for yours today >> www.intelliafricasolutions.com

Advantages of a Chat Bot for Businesses

Instant Response Time

Reduces Customer Support Staff

No Need to Train New Agents

Integrates Internal Operations

24/7 or Offline Hours Availability

Quick Learning and Understanding

Companies from the following industries are encouraged to register for an automated Chat Bot:

Banking

Insurance

Healthcare

Travel & Hospitality

Tax

Public Relations

Govt

Agriculture

Mining

IT & Telecommunications

Accounting

Law

Food & Beverage

About Intelli Africa Solutions (IAS)

Intelli Africa Solutions is a tech startup company comprising of a young, energetic team with the sole objective of providing innovative software solutions spanning across all industries. IAS prides itself on building software solutions that solve existing problems using modern technologies whilst improving customer convenience and satisfaction. Currently, IAS is building software solutions for a number of Zimbabwean banks, insurance and media houses.

IAS solutions include but are not limited to the following:

Chat Bots | Payment Solutions | A.I. and Data Analytics | Enterprise Solutions | Mobile & Web Development

Why pay foreign currency on software licenses when IAS can develop your solution locally??

IAS is offering sizeable discounts to companies that migrate from their imported software solutions towards a custom built IAS solution.

Contact IAS today to have IAS develop your solution for you.

Website: www.intelliafricasolutions.com Email: info@intelliafrica.solutions