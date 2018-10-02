Tech Start Up Intelli Africa Solutions Offers FREE Chat Bots To Businesses

Sponsored article. Please see our policy on sponsored stories.
Local startup Intelli Africa Solutions (IAS) is offering FREE Conversational Chat Bots to Zimbabwean Corporates, SMEs and Government Bodies. Intelli Africa Solutions has also enabled its automated bot (IntelliBot) to allow visitors on its website www.intelliafricasolutions.com to donate towards The Cholera Fund through the Steward Bank Kanzatu-Nzatu National Cholera Crisis Fund.
What is a Chat Bot (IntelliBot)
IntelliBot is an artificial intelligence software that can simulate a conversation (or a chat) with a user in natural language through messaging applications, websites, mobile apps or through telephone. Try our the IntelliBot and register for yours today >> www.intelliafricasolutions.com
Advantages of a Chat Bot for Businesses
- Instant Response Time
- Reduces Customer Support Staff
- No Need to Train New Agents
- Integrates Internal Operations
- 24/7 or Offline Hours Availability
- Quick Learning and Understanding
Companies from the following industries are encouraged to register for an automated Chat Bot:
- Banking
- Insurance
- Healthcare
- Travel & Hospitality
- Tax
- Public Relations
- Govt
- Agriculture
- Mining
- IT & Telecommunications
- Accounting
- Law
- Food & Beverage
About Intelli Africa Solutions (IAS)
Intelli Africa Solutions is a tech startup company comprising of a young, energetic team with the sole objective of providing innovative software solutions spanning across all industries. IAS prides itself on building software solutions that solve existing problems using modern technologies whilst improving customer convenience and satisfaction. Currently, IAS is building software solutions for a number of Zimbabwean banks, insurance and media houses.
IAS solutions include but are not limited to the following:
Chat Bots | Payment Solutions | A.I. and Data Analytics | Enterprise Solutions | Mobile & Web Development
Why pay foreign currency on software licenses when IAS can develop your solution locally??
IAS is offering sizeable discounts to companies that migrate from their imported software solutions towards a custom built IAS solution.
Contact IAS today to have IAS develop your solution for you.
Website: www.intelliafricasolutions.com Email: info@intelliafrica.solutions