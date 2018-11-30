MDC Makes 6 Demands To Zanu-Pf Including, “The Immediate Scrapping Of The 2% Money Transfer Tax”

The prevailing economic turmoil has prompted the largest opposition party (MDC) to make demands to the ruling party (Zanu-PF) so as to give people a reprieve. Following MDC’s demonstration yesterday, it issued a list of things that it wants the government to rectify immediately, which are;

Immediate Interim Demands

Pending dialogue and discussion above, we demand the following measures to be taken immediately;-

1. The immediate scrapping of the 2% money transfer tax.

2. The immediate scrapping of the bond note.

3. The immediate scrapping of measure to levy duty on certain imports in USD.

4. The immediate provision of Foreign Currency to Pharmacies to enable same to sell drugs in local currency.

5. The immediate liberalization of the Exchange Rate.

6. Ensuring fuel and other goods and services are readily available and sold in local currency.

advertisement

We contend that failure to act on all these issues will result in the continuation of the unpalatable suffering of our people.

Fragility will turn into state failure, chaos and an implosion will be eminent. We therefore demand an urgent saving of our country.