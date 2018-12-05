5 Solid and Affordable Gadgets You Can Buy In Zimbabwe This Festive Season

Sponsored article. Please see our policy on sponsored stories.

A few weeks ago, we partnered with some international brands to bring our Techzim community smartphones, tablets, VR headsets and other gadgets at reasonable prices in Zimbabwe.

Through our Techzim Marketplace, readers can now access gadgets supplied through official reseller channels and that come backed with full warranty and after sales support.

Here are some picks by our editors:

The Nokia 2 brings the company's traditional tough and durable design all Nokia phones are famous for. With Dual SIM and 2-day battery power from a single charge, this phone is clearly made with Africa in mind and pushes the limits at a reasonable price.

For a limited budget, you could also consider the Nokia 1.

Coming with a 24-months warranty from Samsung, this Grand Prime Plus is part of the company's range of mid-tier affordable but solid smartphones. Dual SIM means you can take advantage of the most cost-effective network for calls and another for EcoCash!

The Galaxy Tab 3 is not Samsungs latest and greatest tablet, but what that means is that you can grab it at a much lower price than more recent tablets. This is for someone looking for a bigger screen to consume information with comfort, whether that’s news on the internet, a PDF eBook, or a textbook at school.

For those of you with school children on programs such as Ruzivo, the Galaxy Tab 3 is a recommended device, not only for its price but also for its solid design, Samsung's 24 months warranty (in case of problems), as well as it's premium quality.

If you’re looking much more power in your phone, a great camera and have little more to spare this festive season, the Galaxy J6 will certainly not disappoint. Like the lower cost devices, it also comes with Dual SIM (a winner capability for us here!).

It packs 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal memory for storage and can also be expanded to a 256GB! It's powered by Google's recent Android Oreo 8, which makes it a phone to last its owner several years of usefulness.

This is the perfect gift for the modern explorers in your life, young and old. The Gear VR will provide an immersive Virtual Reality experience enabling you to explore the word for study as well as entertainment.

This is where your VR journey begins. You can tour the world all from your virtual home.