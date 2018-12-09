Download: Cybersecurity Booklet Put Together For Your Protection

This past week was declared Cybersecurity Awareness Week by the Ministry of ICT and Courier Services. They did a few awareness workshops which were actually good on content. The issue of security in the increasingly digital world is of great importance.

Here is a booklet compiled by the Zimbabwe Institute of Communication Technologies (ZICT), a division of the Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers. The booklet has tips and good information to protect yourself in cyberspace. We hope the booklet will also be available in vernacular languages.

Download it and form conversations with your family and colleagues. The threats are real out there.