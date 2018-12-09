advertisement

Home » Security » Download: Cybersecurity Booklet Put Together For Your Protection

Download: Cybersecurity Booklet Put Together For Your Protection

advertisement
Mobile Phone security
Posted by Staff Writer

This past week was declared Cybersecurity Awareness Week by the Ministry of ICT and Courier Services. They did a few awareness workshops which were actually good on content. The issue of security in the increasingly digital world is of great importance.

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

Here is a booklet compiled by the Zimbabwe Institute of Communication Technologies (ZICT), a division of the Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers. The booklet has tips and good information to protect yourself in cyberspace. We hope the booklet will also be available in vernacular languages.

Download it and form conversations with your family and colleagues. The threats are real out there.

advertisement
WhatsApp
Share
Tweet
Share

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.