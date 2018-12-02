Farmnport Allows Farmers To Sell Their Produce In A Simple & Straigh-Forward Way

I trust that all of us reading this article have at some point heard about Albert Einstein. If not he’s the bloke behind the theory of relativity which is one of the two pillars of modern physics. So yeah he’s a big deal. As big as he was he was a sucker for simplicity which can be seen in one of his quotes in which he said;

Three rules of work; Out of clutter find simplicity, From discord find harmony; In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.

I think whoever worked on Farmnport’s website either came along this quote or they just firmly believe in those values. Farmnport is a “B2B (Business to Business) marketplace where you find the best bulk deal for agri produce” if you ask the guys behind the project. For people buying produce to resell the idea of a platform that sells bulk produce directly from the farmer is quite appealing.

The website has a list of farmers and what they do and this list also allows you to select a certain category and only show results accordingly. Because the website is about farmers and finding markets; there’s also a produce section which has a list of all the products available on the platform.

Buyers can also pre-order produce on the website which allows farmers to get to work knowing there’s an order waiting, which is usually a source of relief to farmers.

Straight-up

Farmnport is a no-nonsense website that goes straight to the point and the way their site is designed means you are unlikely to ever miss any information that you’re looking for. This is a cool platform and I would advise farmers to sign up on the platform as it could help them find markets sooner than they usually do without tech involved.

If you’re a farmer, you can add your farm to the Farmnport platform. If you’re just looking to buy then you can just go on to the Farmnport website and go through the listings.