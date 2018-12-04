How To Use The EcoCash USD-Foreign Currency Wallet (FCA Wallet)

Last week, Ecocash introduced the Foreign Currency Wallet which you can use to receive US dollars, cash out US Dollars or even to make forex payments. However, we left you hanging as we didn’t break down how you can get started with the Foreign Currency Wallet. Hers is how you can go about it;

First off, dial *151# to enter your Ecocash password. After you enter your password, you are presented with a Menu. Then choose option 7, “Wallet services”

Choose option 5, “ Multicurrency”

Choose option 2, “Change Currency”

There is only one option, so enter 1

Confirm your selection by entering 1, “Confirm”

You would have successfully changed your wallet into the EcoCash Foreign Currency Wallet

If you want to be sure (extra) sure that you have successfully changed your wallet into the EcoCash Foreign Currency Wallet you can start again to enter the *151# to go to your Menu. After entering your password you will be presented with this Menu;

As you can see, the EcoCash Foreign Currency Wallet Menu is different from the normal Menu (local currency) wallet as there are no EcoCash diaspora, EcoCash Save services etc.

