HP To Train 100 000 African Entrepreneurs Over The Next 3 Years

The Global Citizen festival celebrating Mandela’s life was not just notable for hosting Beyonce’s first African performance. Hewlett Packard, more commonly known as HP also opened an HP Life Centre in South Africa.

What’s LIFE?

HP Learning Initiative For Entrepreneurs is a program that has courses meant to prepare entrepreneurs for their gruelling journey. There are courses in Finance, Communications, Innovation, Marketing, and Operations.

Everyone loves a freebie…

Built on the belief that entrepreneurs are the backbone of the global economy, HP LIFE offers 30 FREE, online courses focused on business and IT skills – from business planning and marketing, to raising capital and design thinking. To date, HP LIFE has reached 744,000 learners in 200 countries and territories. All users need is a computer and Internet connection to access HP LIFE, and the new, physical centre in South Africa will create a more formal educational environment. HP LIFE has an enrollment goal of 1 million users between 2016 and 2025.

HP’s pledge to train over 100K learners lines up fairly with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 and furthers the company’s goals to enable better learning outcomes for 100 million people by 2025 and to enrol a million HP LIFE users between 2016 and 2025.

Sign up for the HP Life Courses

