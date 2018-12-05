Let Techzim Know About Your Event

A lot of events have been happening and some of you were not too happy that we missed your events. We are sorry about that. How are about we ensure that this doesn’t happen in future?

So in case, you have a product launch, press conference, hackathon, meetup……. etc please fill in details about the event you want Techzim to cover. We obviously can’t make it to every event but even so, your event is important and we definitely want to know about it!

We are also inviting schools to let us know when you do these Tech/science Seminars or functions. You see as Techzim we strongly believe in the opportunities that the internet bring, and being in this space makes us want to talk about whenever we can. And yes we are obsessed about Technology we certainly don’t want to miss an opportunity to be where Technology is being talked about.

Yours Truly

TZ