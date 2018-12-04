Podcast On President Mnangagwa’s First 100 Days. What Say Ye?

While some are convinced 100 days is not enough to measure any progress, there are some people out there I’m sure who like me think 100 days is a long time to prove to masses that we are in the right direction. Speculations aside let’s work with facts, what positive change have you seen in the first 100 days?

Some say the appointment of technocrats, some say the “Austerity for prosperity” mantra shows that they are willing to work with us to bring stability to the economy. Mr. Strive Masiyiwa even said the president ”….is sincere in the things he wants to do…” that can only mean that we may be moving in the right direction right?

I’m sure you have a lot of unanswered questions, judging from the current economic crisis we are experiencing do you like Mr. Masiyiwa think the government is sincere? What can the government do to convince investors to invest in Zimbabwe? Do you think ZIDERA is harming us the ordinary citizens, Why? What’s your take on the $1.6 Billion 2019 budget deficit? How are the inconsistent policies affecting investor confidence in us as an investment destination?

In this podcast, we have spoken about a few topics that we thought are hot and topical at the moment. feel free to tell us what you think about our new president’s first 100 days.

