Press Release: Use Your FBC MasterCard And Stand A Chance To Win A Trip To Paris

FBC Bank has launched a new promotion called “Transact without borders” where card holders who use their Prepaid MasterCards from now until 31 January, when the competition ends, can win an all expenses trip to Paris among other prices.

FBC Mastercard prepaid cardholders in Zimbabwe stand a chance of winning a grand prize of a fully-paid trip for two to Paris plus spending money and many other exciting prizes in the FBC ‘Transact without Borders’ promotion, which runs until 31 January 2019.

Run in partnership with Mastercard, a leading technology company in the global payments industry, the FBC ‘Transact without Borders’ promotion will reward cardholders for using their FBC Mastercard prepaid cards during the festive season as more individuals will be travelling and transacting beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.

advertisement

“The FBC ‘Transact without Borders’ promotion presents a perfect platform for FBC Bank to reward our Mastercard prepaid cardholders. We also aim to nurture a culture of transacting with plastic money and e-banking services to eliminate the risks associated with carrying cash in foreign countries,” says Roy Nyakunuwa, FBC Brand Manager.

Prepaid cards are an ideal payment alternative to cash as they offer an easy, convenient and safe way to pay for goods and services. They have globally recognized security features such as an EMV-chip on the card to assure cardholders of quick and secure access to their money whenever they need it.

“We are excited to partner with FBC Bank by rewarding FBC prepaid cardholders and merchants with amazing prizes for going cashless,” says Charlton Goredema, Vice President and Area Business Head of Emerging Markets and Indian Ocean Islands at Mastercard Southern Africa. “With the FBC prepaid card, people can safely and conveniently pay for goods and services online, and transact at millions of ATMs and Point of Sale devices that accept Mastercard both in Zimbabwe and across the border in more than 210 countries.”

The FBC promotion will also reward merchants and till operators for promoting the usage of Mastercard in-store at FBC Point of Sale machines.

The prizes include cash rewards, electronic devices, mobile phones and fully-paid trips to local and international holiday destinations as seen below (Terms and Conditions* apply):

Individual Grand Draw Prizes Prize Details 1st Prize Return Trip for two to Paris, with accommodation for two and spending money 2nd Prize Return Trip for two to Cape Town, with accommodation for two and spending money 3rd Prize Return Trip for two to Victoria Falls, with accommodation for two and spending money Individual Consolation Prizes Prize Details 1st Prize iPhone X 2nd Prize Samsung Galaxy Tab A6 3rd Prize Loaded FBC Mastercard prepaid card

Individual Monthly Prizes Prize Details 1st Prize Power banks 2nd Prize Loaded FBC Mastercard prepaid cards Merchant and Till Operators’ Prizes Prize Details Merchant Prizes Wi-Fi subscription for top hotel Till Operator Best-selling till operator cash prize with certificate and branded wall clock

The FBC Mastercard prepaid card is also linked to a mobile application called the FBC mobile application, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

“Customers often reach out to the bank for simple enquiries which they can now execute on their own. FBC Mastercard prepaid cardholders can check their balances, reset their PIN codes and transfer money from one card to another on the app. The FBC mobile application is a first of its kind in the Zimbabwean market. We strive to provide more convenience to our customers,” says Nyakunuwa.

One does not need to open an FBC account to get the FBC Mastercard prepaid card. Anyone can visit an FBC Bank or Building Society branch with a copy of their National ID, proof of residence, initial deposit of fifteen United States Dollars (USD) and two passport-sized photos to get the card.

*Terms and Conditions:

All FBC Mastercard prepaid cardholders who transact for a minimum of $10 on online platforms, POS and ATM machines stand a chance to win. Merchants and till operators with the highest number of transactions on the Mastercard-acquiring FBC POS machines at the end of the promotion will also be rewarded. FBC Bank staff members and affiliate businesses, their agencies (including advertising agencies) and Mastercard employees, however, do not qualify for the promotion. The final draw will take place in February 2019.

Communications Contact:

Roy Nyakunuwa

Group Marketing

FBC Holdings Limited

2nd floor FBC Centre

45 Nelson Mandela Avenue

Harare

0731306861

roy.nyakunuwa@fbc.co.zw