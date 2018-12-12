This Is What Zimbabweans Searched For In 2018: Conclusion We Need More SexEd Classes

So now that the year 2018 is coming to a close,Google, in keeping with tradition has published this year’s searches including those from Zimbabwe. The inevitable conclusion from perusing the top question searches is that Zimbabweans are clearly in need of Sex Education classes.

I am guessing that a lot of these question searches were made by confused teenagers. These days I have observed that a lot of Zimbabwean families are becoming more core as opposed to extended. The sex-ed roles of uncles and aunts are now difficult for them to play due to this social changes which leaves parents in charge. For most parents sex and love are taboos that are not to be mentioned in presence of let alone during discussions the children. This sees the young ones turning to Google.

Here are the top searches by category:

Top searches

World Cup Fixtures Nelson Chamisa Morgan Tsvangirai Zimbabwe elections Black Panther Jah Prayzah new album Meghan Markle Chiwenga dies Avicii Edmund Kudzayi

Top 10 Personalities searched for

Nelson Chamisa Morgan Tsvangirai Meghan Markle Tendai Biti Avicii Edmund Kudzayi Winnie Mandela Mthuli Ncube Alexis Sanchez Emmerson Mnangagwa

Top Question searches

How to make love How to kiss What is love How to write an application letter What is communication How to lose weight How to write a report What is cholera? What is a computer How to gain weight

The other important lesson I learnt was that there are a lot Tim Bergling fans out there. I thought I was one of the few people that liked his music.

As always the details for Zimbabwe are not as detailed as those of other countries. You can read the original report on Google’s website here. As always feel free to share with us what your feel about this data or what your top searches were.