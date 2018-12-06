WhatsApp Now Supports Android Tablets

WhatsApp is one of (if not) the most popular instant messaging services but the application was never designed to suit tablets. In fact, if you were using a tablet you couldn’t find the app on the Google Play Store. It was basically sideloading or nothing.

In the latest beta version of WhatsApp tablet support is coming and for those of us who use tablets as their primary devices, this will make WhatsApp look acceptable instead of looking like a scaled up version of the mobile. The application is yet to get redesigned for tablets but the fact that it’s not supported means there is a good chance that the application will eventually get a redesign to adjust to the larger screens of tablets.

If you’re going to be getting this update your tablet needs to have a SIM Slot. WiFi only devices won’t be able to download WhatsApp from the Play Store, which means if you’re using a WiFi only tablet you’ll still have to sideload the app like you normally did.

The update is not yet available on iOS and it’s not yet clear if and when it will become available. Usually, beta features end up being available on both platforms and I’m willing to bet that this is one of those features that will be crossing over to iOS.

This new functionality is part of a bunch of other features rolling out to WhatsApp users; such as multisharing and continuous voice playback. Multishare will allow users to preview text, links, GIFs, and other media files before it is forwarded to two or more contacts from a third-party app. Continous voice playback on the other hand will give users the ability to just continuously play voice messages sent to them instead of having to press play on voice notes that are following each other.