Android’s Pre-Installed Apps Will Soon Update Automatically Even If You Aren’t Signed Into Your Google Account

Software typically evolves through updates, where competent developers try to improve upon their apps by changing up the User Interface, introducing new features, and so on. However if users can’t be bothered to update them, then what the developer is trying to achieve through its software updates will fall through.

This is why Google has been sending out emails to developers to let them know that they are planning on introducing a feature where pre-installed Android system apps will automatically update themselves. This will happen even if the user is not signed into their Google account on their phone. According to Google:

In the coming months, Google Play will begin testing a new feature that will automatically allow Google Play to update pre-loaded apps for users who didn't sign in to a Google account. Users have the ability to turn off this feature at any time if they wish. This new feature will provide users with a more consistent app experience across many devices and will allow them to access the best and newest features provided by developers. This should also help developers reduce overhead costs required to support obsolete app versions.

This is said to be applicable on devices running on Android 5.0 Lollipop and higher. Previously, if users were not signed into their Google accounts, pre-installed apps on their devices, including the Play Store, were cut off from updates. But now, even if they are not signed into their Google account they will get an update regardless.

I’m not sure why users might have an Android phone that they aren’t signed into. Anyway, automatic updates could help deal with certain issues such as security, where a patch needs to be installed to fend off bugs. Unfortunately, Google didn’t disclose when this will start to take effect.