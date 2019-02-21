Angry, Funny and Insighful Reactions To The Monetary Policy Statement

1) Modern functional States are founded on # trust & # transparency .That clearly is not part of the DNA of ZANU . The regime today disingenuously & mendaciously de – dollarised the economy by informally re-introducing the Zim $ now called the RTGS $ through the back door . # Shame

2) It is a disaster to embark on currency reform in the absence of key # fundamentals to back that currency . These include market confidence, reserves , a decent Capital acvount , & a stable macroeconomic environment.This is elementary

3) Regrettably the economy now enters another period of self induced shocks that will see salaries and values being devalued, hyper inflation, shortages and queues.What a dog s breakfast!!!