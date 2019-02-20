Breaking: No More 1:1, The Bond Note And RTGS To Trade Separately Against Other Currencies

In His Monetary Policy Statement presentation, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya has said that the central bank is establishing an inter bank market to trade in forex.

Instead of setting up a new proper currency, the governor said that current RTGS balances will be referred to as RTGS dollars which will then become a separate currency in the multicurrency basket that Zimbabwe is using.

This is a developing story and we will keep updating you

