CABS Customers Can Now Use The ‘Swipe Into EcoCash’ Service Again

The last half of last year saw many banks suspending the ‘Swipe into EcoCash’ for unexplained reasons, leaving people unable to move money their bank accounts into the EcoCash wallet. Among the affected customers were those from CABS.
But, CABS customers can start their Tuesday well knowing that it’s now possible to use the ‘Swipe into EcoCash’ service again as announced by EcoCash:
CABS (formerly Central African Building Society) is a building society in Zimbabwe. CABS is a subsidiary of Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited, Zimbabwe's largest life assurance organization. Old Mutual Zimbabwe is in turn a subsidiary of Old Mutual PLC - an international financial services conglomerate. The... Read More About CABS
EcoCash is a mobile money transfer facility which is run by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. The facility has grown in leaps and bounds since its inception and is arguably the largest mobile money transfer agent considering the huge sums of transactions that the platform is said... Read More About EcoCash