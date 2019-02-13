CABS Customers Can Now Use The ‘Swipe Into EcoCash’ Service Again

The last half of last year saw many banks suspending the ‘Swipe into EcoCash’ for unexplained reasons, leaving people unable to move money their bank accounts into the EcoCash wallet. Among the affected customers were those from CABS.

But, CABS customers can start their Tuesday well knowing that it’s now possible to use the ‘Swipe into EcoCash’ service again as announced by EcoCash:

