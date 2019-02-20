EcoCash Has A New & Exciting Rewards Program

This morning EcoCash has announced a new rewards program that they are calling EcoCash Rewards.

advertisement

The rewards program will work every time you transact and EcoCash will make sure you get rewarded. How will this work?

What are the benefits?

For customers EcoCash is promising the following benefits:

advertisement

Earn up to 15% of VALUE as EcoCash Reward Points

Access to Merchant Discounts & Specials

For merchants the following benefits are promised:

Increased revenues

Increased customer traffic to shop floor

Increased advertising opportunities on EcoCash

How do you claim your rewards?

Right now the promotion is working on the EcoCash app only but it will soon be available on the USSD.

So how will you access the service? You can follow these simple steps:

(Dial *151# or) log onto EcoCash App Select Pay Merchant Select EcoCash Rewards Select Redeem Value & confirm

Once your points accumulates you get value as EcoCash actually puts money directly into your mobile wallets.

[Update] EcoCash Rewards will be available from tomorrow (21 February)

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: