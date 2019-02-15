FBC Bank Dismiss Fake News That It Has Been Hacked

There seem to have been a message making the rounds which is saying hat FBC Bank has been hacked. Now FBC has released a statement dismissing the fake news by saying that its system hasn’t been compromised:

Our attention has been drawn to fake social media messages purporting that FBC Bank’s system has been hacked.

As a matter of fact, FBC Bank’s Core Banking System has not been hacked. The high-tech system is secure and it has not been compromised in any way. FBC Bank is committed towards protecting clients’ account information, funds, and personal data.

The bank is in full compliance with local and global regulatory Core Banking System requirements and international best practices for ensuring the security of our customers’ funds and confidential data.

As such, we advise our valued FBC Bank/Building Society clients and all stakeholders to disregard the defamatory message which lacks substance.

We remind our valued clients and stakeholders that all communications relating to FBC Bank are channelled through our official platforms……