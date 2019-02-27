FIFA To Introduce eNations Cup For Gamers Later This Year

Football’s governing body, FIFA, has announced that the inaugural eWorld Cup will be hosted this year. The eNations Cup will take place on 13-14 April 2019, featuring a national team competition on the Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 for the very first time.

The first ever FIFA eNations Cup will be an invite-only exhibition event in 2019 and will introduce a new format of national teams and member associations competing against each other in a team competition on the Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup™ 2019. The event will provide players with a unique opportunity to represent their national team at a tournament during this season’s EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Global Series.

The competition will consist of 16 eFootball national teams consisting of two players each representing all of FIFA’s confederations. Competing nations have the option of hosting a championship to find their eFootball team. The selected players will then be invited to represent their country in the eNations Cup.

Luis Vicente, Chief Digital Transformation & Innovation Officer at FIFA spoke about the announcement saying:

The involvement of our member associations with a dedicated nations tournament is another significant and exciting step forward for FIFA and the development of eFootball globally. After the successful introduction of the FIFA eClub World Cup™ in recent years and the new team mode, we are looking forward to integrating this nation vs nation competition into our eFootball portfolio. Furthermore, the FIFA eNations Cup represents for us another great step in the growth and development of eFootball, further enhancing engagement with fans and players worldwide as well as allowing our member associations to develop and activate eFootball programs and competitions in their country.

Though the prize money for this competition has not yet been disclosed, the winnings will probably be worth the time players invest. It’s great to see the eNations Cup get added to the roster of ever growing eSports competitions, making that industry more lucrative.

