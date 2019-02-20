Follow The Monetary Policy Statement Presentation Today (At 14:00 Hrs) On These Platforms

Today is the day we all have been waiting for since February started as we shall see the RBZ Governor, John Mangudya presenting the Monetary Policy Statement. Although the RBZ has already dismissed rumors that it’s going to introduce a new currency, some people (including me) have a feeling that some ‘sinister thing’ will be introduced today.

advertisement

If you don’t want to be the last person to know what Governor Mangudya will be presenting, then follow the current proceedings of the presentation on these platforms:

Twitter

Facebook

Livestream

NB: I’m guessing that these social media accounts will livestream the Monetary Policy Statement because they livestreamed it last time.

advertisement

RBZ Daily News NewsDay The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is the central bank of Zimbabwe. Its offices are located at number 80 Samora Machel Avenue in Harare. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe operates under the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act, Chapter 22: 15 of 1964. The Act provides... Read More About RBZ The Daily News is a privately owned newspaper and media organisation in Zimbabwe published by the Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe in the capital Harare. It was founded in March 1999 with Geoffrey Nyarota as its founding editor. The paper is known for having its printing... Read More About Daily News NewsDay is a Zimbabwean daily newspaper and online publication. It is a subsidiary of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), an independent media house free from political ties or outside influence. AMH itself is partly owned by Zimbabwean entrepreneur Trevor Ncube. The online version of the went... Read More About NewsDay

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge